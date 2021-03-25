We welcomed spring in this past weekend and the daffodils are blooming and the trees are budding more each day. It is so nice to get outside and breathe the fresh air and see our neighbors.
On Friday Janice Goehring’s sister Pat Smith and her daughter Tonya Young came from Mound City, Missouri and met Janice Goehring in Seneca. Other family members of Janice’s in attendance were Bethany and Kayloni Spaulding, Marcia Beachler, Sierra and David Beachler. Pat and Janice hadn’t been together for two years. Pat treated all of them to lunch in Seneca, Kansas and she got to see the new great grandchildren of Janice’s.
Susan Hartwich traveled to Arizona last weekend to visit Nick, Cory and Everett. They celebrated Everett’s 5th birthday with friends and family.
Barb Depew, Marissa Ostrander, and Brandon Depew’s Family spent several days traveling the southern part of Kansas this past week. They were visiting scenic and historical places.
Don and I had a special visit from Katie and Michael Burke on Saturday as they were out doing errands. I was so excited to take pictures of them and hold Michael for a few minutes.
Bethany and Kayloni Spaulding and Janice Goehring visited Bethany’s Grandparents, Bill and Ethel Jenkins, in Onaga. They enjoyed their great grandchild Kayloni.
Virginia Rezac arrived home from the hospital Thursday and her daughters Kathy, Susan, Diane and Lisa were there to help her for a few days.
Joyce Blanka announced at church on Sunday that Brady Blanka had his first track meet on Saturday with his team at McPherson Community College. He placed third with a javelin throw of 167 feet.
Barb Depew, Susan Hartwich, Jim Mitchell, Debbie and Pat Donnelly, Glenna Machin, Dave Warnow, Barb Lippman and her granddaughter all tailgated on Saturday at the Lillis St. Patrick’s Day Parade. It was the 32nd Parade.
Chuck Depew on Saturday took a class at Blackthorn-USA to forge and fire his own knife.
The K-State Women’s Volleyball Team beat Creighton’s team on Saturday evening. The two teams played hard and it was fun to watch! Don and I attended the game and we hope to attend the last K-State game this next weekend.
Enjoy the NCAA Basketball Tournaments and the spring weather this week!
