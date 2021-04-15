The Tulips in Wamego are just beautiful and we all hope they will be pretty next weekend for the Tulip Festival! As we drove to church today the Vermillion was running better than it has been for a while.
Janice and Kirk Goehring stopped in Westmoreland on Friday to see Kayloni Spaulding.
Thomas Bairow came to Wamego and we went to Manhattan for some appointments on Wednesday. We took the scenic drive around by Wabaunsee and Zeandale which was fun, because we could talk about where our aunts had lived in our lives.
Maren and Brady Blanka participated in a track meet at Friends University on Saturday. They both preformed very well in their events. Their parents Patrick and Jill were able to attend the meet.
This weekend Barb Depew, Brandon Depew, Marissa Ostrander, Barb Lippman, Christy Ray of Lenexa, Ramona, Clint and Shannon Stueve traveled to Crystal City, Missouri to go on an underground kayak tour. They enjoyed several sightseeing areas across the state of Missouri including a winery, Route 66 Devil’s Elbow Bridge and Uranus Fudge Factory. It was an adventure filled weekend!
On Sunday, I attended a Caring Neighbors meeting held at Donna Goehring’s. We are working on the plans for the fundraiser on Saturday, August 28 at the Columbian Theatre.
Janice Goehring visited with Kirk, Jennifer, Brandon, and Brooke Goehring on Sunday afternoon so that she could see Kayloni Spaulding.
Our sympathy goes out to the John Lyons family in the loss of John. His talents will be missed by all of our community.
May you all have a wonderful week and enjoy the nice days.
