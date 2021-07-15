We are so happy to have received rain on Friday night! Some people received almost three inches of rain. The crops and gardens should have a real boost for a little while.
Dean and Joyce Blanka went to Patrick and Jill Blanka’s home on July 3rd to watch their grandson and his friends have a fireworks show.
Susan Hartwich went to visit Virginia Rezac on Tuesday.
Kirk, Jennifer and Janice Goehring, Bethany Spaulding Family went to Olathe on Friday to watch Brooke Goehring play softball.
Chuck and Barb Depew had a tree blow over in the storm Friday night and damaging their vehicles and some to their house. Susan Hartwich said that at a couple of their farms they had limbs down and one old tree. I have decided I must have slept through the wind on Friday night, but I did see the trees and limbs down around Wamego on Saturday.
Chuck and Barb Depew went to the Wheaton Parade on Saturday and then to Lillis to eat dinner and back to Wheaton for the fireworks.
Alayna Hinton has been working on sewing for her 4-H projects with Susan Hartwich.
On Sunday morning Chuck and Barb Depew attended the breakfast to raise money for the Hanner Family in Onaga.
Have a wonderful week!
