The hills and yards are so nice and green right now. The wheat is starting to turn colors meaning harvest is not far away. There are fields that have not been planted yet, but they probably will be this week.
A special man from Pottawatomie County passed away on Monday, June 7 in a Topeka Hospital. That man was Robert “Bob” Rezac Sr. and he will be missed by many of us. I will always remember his smile and laughter at many of the different events in our area. Oh and the purple and white truck in the parades. Our sympathy goes out to Virginia Rezac, Rob Rezac, Kathy Blair Family, Susan Hartwich Family, Diane Quintanilla Family, Lori Wells Family, and Lisa Duer Family, along with the Rezac and Boswell Families. He leaves behind a legacy of 15 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
Janice Goehring went Monday night to watch her great grandson Rio Miller play for Seaman Baseball at Rock Creek. Rio’s parents, Ryan and Stephanie Miller were in attendance as well as Bobby and Lisa Miller, Cheyanne Miller, Kirk and Brandon Goehring.
Dean and Joyce Blanka on Friday took Janice Goehring out for her birthday lunch in Seneca, Kansas.
Don and I attended the visitation for Bob Rezac on Friday evening. Then I attended the funeral on Saturday morning in St. Marys.
Brooke Goehring played softball this weekend in Kansas City and Kirk and Jennifer attended.
Chuck and Barb Depew volunteered at the “Symphony In the Flint Hills” on Saturday. It was located about one mile South of Council Grove, Kansas. Chuck said they had a nice breeze so it was comfortable.
Joyce Blanka traveled to Beloit to watch her grandson Shadryon Blanka, St. Francis play in the 8 man Division II All Star Football game. Our minister and his wife, Larry and Marian Sullivan, attended the game to see a great nephew, Ian Sparks. The west team won 36 – 28. So all of them were very happy!
After the game they went to lunch and Shawn and Shawna Blanka joined them.
Bethany and Kayloni Spaulding and Janice Goehring attended Roman Spaulding’s T-Ball game in Westmoreland, Saturday morning.
Chuck and Barb Depew, John and Deanna Fairbanks, Pat and Debbie Donnelly, Randy and Ramona Stueve attended the Lillis, Kansas steak supper night Saturday evening.
Sunday evening pizza dinner was held at Kirk, Jennifer, Brandon, and Brooke Goehring’s, with Janice Goehring, Lukas and Bethany Spaulding and kids in attendance.
Please stay safe in the heat this week!
