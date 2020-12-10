Sharon Bairow-Riffey
There are weeks when you just wonder if you can get everything done and then something comes up to keep you from getting anything done. Let’s just say I had a list and that list is half done but there is this week.
Bethany, Roman, and Kayloni Spaulding; Kirk, Jennifer and Janice Goehring met in Manhattan Monday night for supper.
Susan Hartwich helped her mom, Virginia Rezac, put up some Christmas decorations around her house Thursday afternoon. On Friday, Susan went to visit her dad, Bob Rezac, in St. Mary’s.
Janice Goehring accompanied Bethany and Kayloni to her doctor’s appointment. Kayloni is doing just fine. How fun to have Great Grandma come along to help!
Barb Depew and Brandon Depew’s Family met in Topeka on Friday evening to see the zoo lights and TARC’s Winter Wonderland.
Janice Goehring visited Bethany Spaulding Family on Friday for supper.
On Saturday night Chuck and Barb Depew went to Alma to the Christmas event at the Little Munchkin Pumpkin Patch. I know they had a really nice picture taken that would make a beautiful Christmas card.
Susan Hartwich went to Seneca on the weekend to visit Jim Mitchell.
Saturday afternoon Bryan Ault from Florida stopped to see his grandmother Janice Goehring with social distancing. She was happy to get to see him for a little while.
Chuck Depew went to the park in St. George for a Christmas event on Sunday afternoon. Barb met him there later.
Travis and Trey Hartwich Family had Susan Hartwich come for dinner Sunday night.
People have been deer hunting but have not gotten too many. They seem to see more as they are leaving at dusk or on the road.
Everyone please keep yourself healthy in the weeks to come.
