The area has received some wonderful rain this weekend. In talking with several people around the area we may have received a little over an inch of rain. Several of us had cracks in our gauges so we were just happy to have moisture.
Janice Goehring on Saturday attended Maci Beachler’s 19th Birthday party at her parents Shane and Marcia Beachler’s in Wamego. Others in attendance were Carol Ann, Michael, Natalie, and Chloe Wilson, and Keaton, Sierra, and David Beachler.
Barb and Chuck Depew took their nephews, Jesse and Jonathan Fairbanks, to lunch in Onaga on Saturday. The boys had been helping with a project for Barb. They were also celebrating the boys birthdays.
Thomas Bairow met me in Wamego so we could do some errands in Manhattan on Saturday.
Sue Figge had a wonderful visit on Sunday with her sister Ann from rural vermillion and her daughter Sheri from rural Centralia. Ann gave her an absolutely beautiful quilt she made.
Brandon Depew and his boys met Chuck and Barb Depew in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon so they could all tour the “Midwest Dream Cars”.
Don and I attended the K-State Volleyball game in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon. The ladies beat St. Louis in three sets in Bramlage Coliseum. The next volleyball game against Creighton is Saturday, March 20 at 6:00 pm and it will be senior night. The matches are free and with social distance in Bramlage.
Kirk, Jennifer, Brandon, and Brooke Goehring, Kayloni Spaulding and Janice Goehring met Brice Goehring in Manhattan for Sunday lunch.
The LaClede Baptist Church held a business meeting last Sunday. We made the decision to move our Easter Sunrise service to 10:00 am this year. We are not comfortable with having a breakfast. We continue to wear masks and socially distance.
We continue to pray for some more rain in our area to help the ponds, creeks, dry pastures and fields.
