The chrysanthemum plants are starting to bloom in some yards. We had a few drops of rain in our area on Sunday morning,
Susan Hartwich and Kathy Blair were working on sewing projects with Virginia Rezac on Thursday.
Chuck and Barb Depew went to Abilene for supper on Friday evening with Brandon Depew and the boys. They were celebrating Brandon’s birthday.
Kirk and Jennifer Goehring hosted a meal on Friday evening. Those in attendance were Janice Goehring, Brandon Goehring, Lukes and Bethany Spaulding, Roman and Kayloni, and Jessie.
Don and I joined several friends for a fish fry at Blake and Eudora Hempler’s on Saturday evening. We had a nice breeze as the evening went on.
Chuck and Barb Depew were busy on Saturday all day. In the morning they toured the mural’s in Clay Center, KS. Then in the evening to the dinner and bizarre at the St. Saint Columbkille in Blaine, KS. On to St. George for the Kawnsas Riverfest event.
Janice Goehring went to Sunday lunch at Kirk Goehring’s home. Those at lunch were Kirk and Brandon Goehring, and Roman and Kayloni Spaulding.
Susan Hartwich ate supper Sunday evening with Travis Hartwich’s Family.
Enjoy some cooler weather this week.
