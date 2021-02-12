The Wamego High School girls basketball team took on Clay Center's Lady Tigers in a make-up game last Thursday night, dropping the squeaker 48-47.
The first quarter was a draw, with each team scoring 13 points. Ashten Pierson had six for Wamego. The Lady Raiders came on strong in the second period, outscoring Clay Center 19-9 for a 32-22 halftime lead. Again, Pierson was the top scorer with eight.
Although they had that strong halftime advantage, The Lady Tigers shut down Wamego's scoring in the third period, outscoring the home squad by 11 points, and taking the lead, 37-36. With another knotted up quarter, this time both teams had 11, the one point advantage stood and Clay Center took the game.
Score by Quarters
CC: 13-9-15-11 – 48
W: 13-19-4-11 – 47
Scoring for Wamego
Ashten Pierson, 14; Paige Donnelly, 13; Cadence Kueker, 7; Alexis Billings, 5; Grace Williams, Ryann Alderson, 2 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.