Arnold and Claudia Leeds celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 16, 2021. They were married on May 16, 1971 at Danforth Chapel in Manhattan, Kansas. They celebrated with their family.
The couple has 3 children, Lisa and husband Corey Whitworth, Todd and wife Cara Leeds, Derek and wife Leah Leeds.
They also have 5 grandchildren, Anna, Adam, Nora, Oliver and Everett.
