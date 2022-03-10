Lela Mae Knipp, 97, of Westmoreland, Kansas, passed away on Saturday (March 5, 2022) at Wellsprings of Westmoreland surrounded by her family.
Born March 10, 1924 in Westmoreland, Kansas, Lela Mae was the daughter of Albert and Selma (Olson) Mayer. She married William J. Knipp on June 4 1951 in Westmoreland, Kansas. He preceded her in death on August 3, 1994.
Lela Mae was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church in Westmoreland and the United Methodist Women. She was active with many local organizations including Girl Scouts, Family and Community Education (FCE), American Heart Association, Lilly Rebekah Lodge, American Legion Auxiliary and volunteered and served with many other community groups and organizations.
Lela Mae and her husband Bill owned and operated Knipp’s Hardware in Westmoreland for many years. Before owning the Hardware Store she had been employed by Pottawatomie County Register of Deeds. During her lifetime, she was a homemaker, enjoyed spending time with her family, attending grandkids activities, supporting all community sporting events and was an avid K-State fan having season tickets since 1951. She had been honored as Fan of the Year by the Kansas State basketball program.
Survivors include her three daughters, Deanna Rogers of Lees Summit, MO, Bonnie Taylor of Westmoreland, KS and Sonja Stanley (David) of Bennington, KS; ten grandchildren, Todd White, Tab White (Danielle), Robert Rogers, Jake Taylor, Melissa Phipps, Cameron Stanley, Dustin Stanley (Scout), Ryan Stanley, Chloe Stanley and Ben Stanley; eight great grandchildren, Elle White, Myles White, Olivia White, Alexis White, Braeden Phipps, Eyan Phipps, Peyton Phipps, Jaxson Phipps and a great grandson due in July; and several nieces and nephews.
Lela Mae was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William; a brother, Albert “Junior” Mayer Jr.; and a sister, Donna Faye Mayer Hartigan.
Funeral services will be held Saturday morning (March 19, 2022) at 10:30 in the United Methodist Church in Westmoreland with Pastor Laura Burnett and Pastor Bryan McBride officiating. Burial will be in the Westmoreland Cemetery.
Visitation will be Saturday morning (March 19, 2022) from 9:00 until the time of services at the United Methodist Church in Westmoreland.
Memorials may be made to Lela Mae Knipp Girl Scout Adventure Fund, Wellsprings of Westmoreland or the United Methodist Church of Westmoreland and left with Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, P. O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.
Online condolences may be left at campanellastewart.com
