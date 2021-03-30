Patrons of the Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library, with locations in St. Marys, Alma, Eskridge, Onaga, Alta Vista, Harveyville, Olsburg, and Westmoreland, can now access their favorite magazines in a new way using Flipster® from EBSCO Information Services. Flipster is an online magazine service that allows people to browse and download digital versions of the latest issues of popular magazines when they log in to the system using their Library Card barcode number.
Magazines can be downloaded to Android™ or Apple® phones or tablets, and Kindle Fire tablets, for offline reading anytime, anywhere. Patrons may also access the service on their computer by visiting the Library website at http://www.pottwab.org and clicking the link for Flipster to access the service. After entering their Library Card barcode number they will be able to search for and read their favorite magazines on the bigger screen.
Flipster offers an easy reading experience. Users can browse magazines by category as well as perform searches for specific magazines. The online display shows a carousel of the most recent issues for each title. This view can be adjusted in the App menu to show titles alphabetically for quicker access. The table of contents for each magazine contains links to each article located in the issue, and hotlinks within magazines are hyperlinked, opening in separate tabs when clicked. In addition, there is an option to zoom in and out for better readability.
The Flipster service will allow PWRL to add a new type of digital content to the Library’s collection, beyond the eBooks and digital audiobooks already available to patrons through our Overdrive Sunflower eLibrary collection. We are very excited to be able to offer this new option to our patrons!
If you don’t already have one, come get your Library card today! Your Library card is the key to gaining access to all PWRL’s digital resources, in addition to allowing the user the right to borrow the nearly unlimited number of the hard copies of books, magazines and DVD’s the Library has available for loan through our online library catalog.
To explore the PWRL’s new digital resources, visit the Library website at http://www.pottwab.organd click the link for the service you want to use. Remember that you will be prompted to enter your Library card number to gain access to the resources if you are away from the Library. If you don’t know their Library Card Number, or need other help, just ask and our library staff will be happy to get you started!
For more information about Flipster, digital eBooks and audiobooks, or any aspect of library service, call the St. Marys Headquarters Library at 785-437-2778 or go to the Library website address listed above.
