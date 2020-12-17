Little Love Bugs
Room 4
Dear Santa, I already have presents at my house. Thank you Santa!
Love, Carson
Dear Santa, I want a BIG phone from Santa.
Love, Noah
Dear Santa, Santa, can you I have a xylophone and a new tool.
Love, Adam
Dear Santa, I would like new snow boots and a major want. Oh and a telescope.
Love, Sloane
Dear Santa, I what from Santa a Zebra.
Love, Eliza
Dear Santa, Can Santa bring me makeup?
Love, Teagan
Dear Santa, I would like a toy dog.
Love, Malone
Dear Santa, I what a bumble bee transforming race car for Christmas.
Love, Spencer
Dear Santa, I want to tell you myself. It’s a secret.
Love, Sydney
Dear Santa, I would like a Elsa dress.
Love, Makayla
Dear Santa, I would like a new unicorn.
Love, Kinley
Dear Santa, Can you bring me a talking Elsa and Anna please.
Love, Brooklyn
