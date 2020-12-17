Little Love Bugs

Room 4

Dear Santa, I already have presents at my house. Thank you Santa!

Love, Carson

Dear Santa, I want a BIG phone from Santa.

Love, Noah

Dear Santa, Santa, can you I have a xylophone and a new tool.

Love, Adam

Dear Santa, I would like new snow boots and a major want. Oh and a telescope.

Love, Sloane

Dear Santa, I what from Santa a Zebra.

Love, Eliza

Dear Santa, Can Santa bring me makeup?

Love, Teagan

Dear Santa, I would like a toy dog.

Love, Malone

Dear Santa, I what a bumble bee transforming race car for Christmas.

Love, Spencer

Dear Santa, I want to tell you myself. It’s a secret.

Love, Sydney

Dear Santa, I would like a Elsa dress.

Love, Makayla

Dear Santa, I would like a new unicorn.

Love, Kinley

Dear Santa, Can you bring me a talking Elsa and Anna please.

Love, Brooklyn

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.