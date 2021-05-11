Christopher Messer, Alma, a doctoral student in biology at Kansas State University received a cancer research award from the Johnson Cancer Research Center at Kansas State University.
Graduate Cancer Research Awards are made on a competitive basis to provide outstanding graduate students the opportunity to conduct their cancer research and publishing full-time during the summer without the interruption of classes.
The awards generally provide $5,000 to $7,500 to graduate students working in a Johnson Cancer Research Center member lab. The funds allow them to spend more time working on research than on non-academic jobs.
