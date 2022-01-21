MANHATTAN — K-State Research and Extension, in partnership with the Kansas Department of Agriculture, is offering online classes on March 16 and 17 to help people earn the necessary approval to sell wild morel mushrooms.
The class will be offered online through zoom from noon to 1 p.m. on March 16, and 6-7 p.m. on March 17.
As their name suggests, wild morel mushrooms grow in the wild, but can be hard to find. For that reason, they are highly favored among chefs and mushroom enthusiasts. False morels include a number of species that look similar but are actually poisonous.
The classes are intended to help ensure that wild harvested mushrooms sold as morels in the state of Kansas are safe to consume. Current regulations under KDA’s food safety and lodging program require that mushrooms picked in the wild for sale must be individually inspected for safety by an approved mushroom identifier.
Upon completing the class -- which includes passing an online exam -- participants will be recognized as approved morel identifiers in Kansas to meet this regulation.
Registration for the classes is now open and costs $5. Participants will receive the zoom link for the training after registering.
For questions or to register, call the Reno County Extension Office, at 620-662-2371 or send email to Pam Paulsen, ppaulsen@ksu.edu, or Londa Nwadike, lnwadike@ksu.edu.
