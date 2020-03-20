MURDER ARRESTS
MANHATTAN, KAN. – The Riley County Police Department has arrested three people in connection to a 2019 murder in West Manhattan.
Dylan Hitsman, 20, of Abilene was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, Attempted Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Battery and Criminal Discharge of a Firearm.
Jaylon Hitsman, 20, of Manhattan was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, Attempted Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Battery, and Criminal Discharge of a Firearm.
Shamar Sutton, 45, of Manhattan was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Battery, and Criminal Discharge of a Firearm.
All are confined in the Riley County Jail on $250,000.00 bonds each.
On Friday, November 1st, 2019 at approximately 10 p.m., the Riley County Police Department Emergency Dispatch center received multiple 911 calls concerning the sound of a gunshot in the 1400 block of Cambridge Place in Manhattan.
When officers arrived on scene, they found one victim, Tanner Zamecnik, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound which turned fatal.
Through detailed investigation officers made an initial arrest within 12 hours of the crime occurring.
Richard Goens, 29, of Manhattan was arrested on offenses of First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault x3, and Aggravated Robbery. Goens remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a $1 million bond.
