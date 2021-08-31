MANHATTAN, KS (August 27, 2021) - In effort to bring greater visibility and support to underrepresented businesses in the Flint Hills, the Greater Manhattan Economic Partnership is launching a new directory to highlight minority-owned businesses.
The directory is a foundational step to fostering an inclusive business community and create more economic opportunities by bridging the equity gap in the Flint Hills region. The Greater Manhattan Economic Partnership (GMEP) is a division of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Pottawatomie County Economic Development Corporation. It is charged with promoting economic prosperity across the region.
The directory is scheduled to launch this fall. It will cover Riley, Geary, Pottawatomie, and Wabaunsee counties. Entrepreneurs who meet these demographics simply fill out an online form on the GMEP website at no cost.
The site will also point small businesses to local resources like those provided by the Washburn Small Business Development Center, Manhattan Economic Development, SPARK, The Office of Minority and Women Business Development, local resources including loan and grant opportunities, free business coaching, and help to navigate county zoning laws. The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce also has an option for members to identify themselves as women/minority owned and/or veteran owned, which can be queried on the organization’s member directory.
"We have a lot of great minority-owned businesses in our region," said Jason Smith, President of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce. "This directory will create additional exposure to help these businesses grow and overall contributes to an inclusive and successful business community for all."
Sheila Ellis-Glasper, president and founder of The Black Entrepreneurs of the Flint Hills, said this directory is the first step to addressing revenue gaps business owners of color experience in the Flint Hills.
"Our local minority-owned businesses provide a plethora of services and products in the Flint Hills including leadership, diversity and business consulting, marketing, photography, videography, multicultural cuisine offerings, multicultural hair care, childcare, home inspections, insurance, apparel and more," Ellis-Glasper, also the owner of SEG Media Collective said. "Our businesses can be overlooked due to language and cultural barriers and limited access to capital for marketing and advertising efforts."
The directory will be available on the Greater Manhattan Economic Partnership and Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce websites and will be promoted by various community partners.
