Health Order #6 goes into effect at 6:00 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, upon the expiration of Health Order #5.
There have been some changes since this was initially submitted and approved last week. (Please note the last line of the order which states, “This order may be extended or modified as circumstances dictate.”)
After Dr. Norman’s press conference on Monday afternoon, the Pottawatomie County Health Officer, her Medical Adviser, and other medical professionals felt it was in our citizens’ best interest to slow the opening. NO ADDITIONAL RESTRICTIONS are added. The mass gathering limit will still expand to 100 persons tonight.
The changes include this order lasting through at least June 19, 2020; and the possibility of another order this one expires, before we go to the full phase out portion of re-opening. Find the full order here: https://www.pottcounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/3485/Public-Health-Order-6
Additional information on positive COVID-19 cases. Pottawatomie County has 33 cases, 26 recovered, three active, four probable. There are no hospitalizations and no related deaths. Ten tests are pending. The county has given a total of 706 tests, up 24 from Monday.
