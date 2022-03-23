100 Years Ago
Wamego Times
March 31, 1922
Spring Clean-Up Comes Next Week. Get out the old sacks, boxes and baskets, fill them with the winter's accumulation of bottles, cans and trash, and set them behind the barn. The clean-up squad is coming next week and will haul away everything properly sacked or boxed to the city dump except that cinder pile.
The rules of the game will be slightly different this week. Instead of the one-day, volunteer house-cleaning, the week will be devoted to it, and the city will furnish the crew.
Methodist-Episcopal Church. The attendance at the church services last Sunday, both morning and evening, was certainly gratifying. Every department of the church is in a splendid condition for advancement and achievement. If we will be faithful and true and do our very best all the time, we can bring great things to pass. Be steadfast and true. You are one. Do all you can. The indifference of others is no excuse for us to be indifferent. Indifference is one of the prevailing sins of the world today. Let us move with positive convictions in the work of truth and righteousness.
High School Notes. The city of Wamego has very generously agreed to grade and prepare the track for the County Meet. Preparations for the Track and Literary Meet are keeping most of the high school busy these days. The grades have raised nearly $15 for the fund to be used in beautifying the school grounds.
Attempt Another Robbery. At about 3:30 Monday morning Night Marshal Hight heard an intruder attempting entrance into the Iron Clad Store, by prying open the door. When Hight attempted to catch the man he threw the bar he was using, a 12-inch piece of pump rod, at the night marshal, breaking his flashlight. Although two shots were fired the robber escaped. It is supposed to be the work of some local amateur burglar, as the instrument used was too light to force the door.
75 Years Ago
Wamego Reporter
April 3, 1947
Easter Dance At McFarland. Surprises, Interludes, And A Great Big Time. The Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Auxiliary have arranged for a great, big “Surprise” Dance at TenEyck Hall in McFarland, Monday, April 7. The doors will not open until 8:30 p.m. Dancing will start at 9:00 p.m. One of the “Surprises” will take place during that thirty minutes. During the evening there will be more “Surprises” and “Interludes.”
Immense Crowd At Donkey Basketball Game. The F.F.A. Donkey Basket Ball games at the High School gymnasium Monday night drew the largest paying crowd ever assembled in that place – exceeding the crowd when the Red Raiders took the Jayhawk League Championship from the Highland Park Scotties. The crowd kept coming early and kept on coming. When the game started there were almost 1800 people in the gym.
Results Of City Election. 108 citizens turned out Tuesday and voted. There were 7 void ballots and the results were as follows: For Mayor, Frank Dacquet, 90. Police Judge, Wm. E. Smith, 83. Councilmen, G.A. Stewart, 90, Carl Birk, 95, R.M. Pugh, 88, Geo. S. Davis, 95, Dave Lichtenhan, 93.
50 Years Ago
Wamego Times
March 30, 1972
Oscar Mayer plant tour pleases visitors. Seventeen Pottawatomie County residents visited the Beardstown, Ill. Plant of Oscar Mayer & Co. March 20 and 22. Farmers, landowners, Pottawatomie County zoning board, Wamego City government and Wamego Chamber of Commerce were represented. The plant is located within the city limits of Beardstown, a beautiful city of about 6,000 population. The facility is similar to the one which has been announced for construction in either Pottawatomie or Riley County. The Kansas plant will be of a more sophisticate ecological design and employ about the same number (650-700) and will process the same types of products.
Lintz house burns Thursday at Louisville. Clarence Lintz escaped burns about 2:30 a.m. Thursday when the house where he lived alone at Louisville caught fire and burned. Don Pittenger pulled Lintz from the house through a bedroom window. The fire was discovered by Pittenger, Robert Harrison and Howard Roudybush as they were returning from work.
City installing engine. Wamego is installing a new $222,000 engine at its power plant, increasing its capacity almost 1,000 kilowatts, according to Bill Owens, city manager, who spoke to 50 persons at the monthly C of C luncheon-meeting Monday at the Tradewinds.
Personals. Mrs. C.B. Hilliard, Mrs. Phil Geyer and Mrs. Alfred Eichman were in Topeka Tuesday for the ladies golf fashion show at Topeka Country Club. Mrs. Robert Peddicord was in Salina Sunday morning to attend the confirmation of her great niece, Sue Werhan at St. John's Lutheran Church. Mr. and Mrs. H.O. Dendurent and Mike were in Lindsborg Sunday to attend the Messiah.
Oil loss is puzzle. John Kuhn, district superintendent of the state highway department, said 500 gallons of oil – CRS-IH crack filler – was recently lost, went into a drain and consequently into the city's sewer system. The oil was picked up at Topeka Thursday and brought to Wamego. Sometime after Friday it leaked away and disappeared into the sewer. In the sewer system the oil turned into tar and city employees used a roto-rooter on two joints to remove the oil.
25 Years Ago
Smoke Signal
April 2, 1997
New program provides gravesite information. (Beth Howell Day) Looking for a long lost gravesite? Wonder if you have relatives buried in Pottawatomie County? It is now becoming easier to find this information, thanks to an innovative program in the Pottawatomie County Register of Deeds Office.
“We now have a cemetery file in the main frame of our computer,” said Diana Siegle, register. “It lets us update constantly, look up names, where people are buried, etc. We are also working on comprehensive mapping of the over 55 cemeteries located in Pottawatomie County.”
Wamego Historical Society news. The installation of the PLS-120 lift was quite a feat. Larry Fechter dispatched city workmen to help lift the nearly 1 ton equipment in place. Deweese said he could not have done it without their help. Finishing work is delayed; the supplier neglected to ship a door. Memberships this week: Loran and June Shea, Lenexa, and John L. Mayar, Bakersfield, Calif.
Lucky 'Leven 4-H Club meets. The March 10 meeting of the Lucky 'Leven 4-H Club was called to order by Vice President Brian Blume. Roll call was answered to “How many leaves are on a four leaf clover?” … For program, Dustin Bird had us spell out as many words as we could in one minute using the words Country Music Awards. Tiffany Blume gave a project talk about all the projects she is taking to fair this year. For other program, Tiffany Ebert talked about her horse project. Ryan miller gave a health talk on how to get more fruits and vegetables in your diet. For recreation, we played a game of Telephone.
Fires blacken thousands of acres. Firefighters in Pottawatomie County have been kept busy recently and persons planning to burn pastures are reminded to contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office first at 913-457-3353.
At least 20 fires, mostly grass fires, were reported to the dispatch center at the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office during a five-day period from March 20-24. On March 24, a major grass fire in the McIntyre Creek/Carnahan Creek area blackened more than 3,000 acres, threatened homes and drew at least 45 firefighters from six fire departments.
Wamego Hospital acquires MR. Wamego City Hospital has acquired a magnetic resonance (MR) system which will enable physicians to obtain imaging slices in any direction or plane. This non-invasive technology provides new perspectives of structures previously viewed in only one dimension and creates greater image contrast between some soft tissues than is possible with other forms of imaging. The mobile MR system will be at Wamego City Hospital on a weekly basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.