Weaving and Dodging is becoming an art form, but this isn't our first rodeo. We presented a Smithsonian exhibit during Covid in 2021. We will present Leaving and Waving during Omicron in 2022...but it does feel a little like Groundhog Day....again.
Deanna Dikeman: Leaving and Waving
February 5 - April 3 | 2022
Opening Reception | Sunday, February 6 1-4 pm
No Artist No Refreshments
See art | Make new friends | Free Admission
Bring your sense of humor, wear a Mask and pretend it's normal
If the gallery is too crowded for comfort...
- Enjoy the Art Walk along Volland Road
- Take a hike on the Nature Trail
- Meditate at the Ruin and imagine what you would like to see there-we are taking suggestions!
- Schedule a private tour with a group of friends. Call 785-499-3616 and leave a message. We'll return your call.
- Extended gallery hours through April 1, Fridays 10 am - 4 pm
We hope to see you soon and often! Mask up and carry on...
A gesture, repeated 90 times shares a “story about family, aging, and the sorrow of saying goodbye.”
For 27 years Deanna Dikeman photographed her parents waving goodbye during visits to their suburban Sioux City, Iowa home. Much has been written and said about Deanna Dikeman’s Leaving and Waving. Articles in The New Yorker and Brooklyn Rail give insight on Dikeman’s path to photography and the series.
Dikeman has received much acclaim for the series, showing at Cortona on the Move festival in Cortona, Italy and the Bibliothèque nationale de France, François Mitterrand Library, Paris in 2021. The photographer, based in Kansas City and represented by Haw Contemporary, won the Association Gens d’Images’ Prix Nadar, and was shortlisted for Paris Photo-Aperture Foundation’s First PhotoBook Award.
Inside, the gallery will show all 90 photographs in the series. Outside, six of Dikeman’s works will greet you as you enter and drive through Volland.
Be sure to wave back.
