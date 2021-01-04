01-04-21 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update
State of Kansas
Pott. County*
Total positive COVID-19 cases
231,317 (+8,884)
Per KDHE 1,178 (+69)
Per PT County Health Dept: 1,160 (+63)
127 Active (+17); 1,033 Recovered (+46)
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
6,955 (+195)
6 current (no change, per PT County Health Dept)
43 cumulative (+7, per KDHE)
COVID-19 related deaths
2,897 (+156)
4 (+1)
Total Tests
1,024,129 (+22,897)
5,614 (+129) per KDHE
5,626 (+96) per PT County Health Dept
Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last report; numbers are updated as available, usually on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. For a case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
We are aware that in some instances there is a delay in test results (when testing is sent to independent partner labs) across the state. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is working with the vendors to resolve the issues and prevent their reoccurrence. Most locations are still able to receive test results in three to five days.
Currently COVID-19 vaccines from the Pottawatomie Health Department are only available to healthcare workers (doctors, nurses, paramedics, etc.). The State of Kansas has partnered with Walgreen and CVS to provide vaccines for long-term care facilities and nursing homes. Once the vaccine is available to the public, that information will be advertised on the County’s website, published in these community updates, and posted on our social media pages. There is no sign-up list for the vaccine at this time.
