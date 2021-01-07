01-06-2021 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update
State of Kansas
Pott. County*
Total positive COVID-19 cases
236,818
(+5,501)
1,224 (+46) Per KDHE
Per PT County Health Dept: 1178 (+18)
119 Active (+-8); 1,059 Recovered (+26)
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
7,113 (+158)
4 current (-2) per PT County Health Dept
46 cumulative (+3, per KDHE)
COVID-19 related deaths
3,027 (+130)
4
Total Tests
1.037,519 (+13,390)
5,686 (+72) per KDHE
5,679 (+53) per PT County Health Dept
Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last report; numbers are updated as available, usually on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. For a case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
With the recent increase in positive cases, we felt it was important to remind citizens of the importance in following quarantine requirements:
Question: Who should quarantine?
Answer: 1. If you have tested positive, or 2. If you are a close-contact of someone who has tested positive. Close Contact of a positive person is defined as:
- Anyone who was within 6 feet of the person for 10 consecutive minutes or more; or
- Anyone who is living with or stayed overnight for at least one night in a house with the person; or
- Direct contact with the infectious secretions of the person (for example – coughed or sneezed on; kissed; contact with a dirty tissue; shared a drinking glass, food, towels or other personal items.
Question: Do close contacts (family members) need to quarantine when someone is awaiting test results, or just the person tested if they are able to maintain isolation?
Answer: IF the person is symptomatic, yes all family members should quarantine.
Question: How long must I quarantine?
Answer: 1. If you have tested positive, follow your healthcare provider / Health Department guidance. No less than 10 days from onset of symptoms. 2. If you are a close contact, ten days from date of last exposure, provided you remain symptom free. If you develop symptoms, contact your healthcare provider and explain your symptoms and exposure.
Exceptions (these people must quarantine for 14-days):
- Residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities
- Offender populations in Department of Corrections prisons
Question: What is my role?
Answer: If you are (or a household member is) under quarantine or isolation, you need to be social distancing. Stay at least 6 feet away from others – yes, even others in your household if at all possible. Only ride in a car to get medical care. If you have to ride in a car with others, all should wear masks. Use disposable paper products and separate bathrooms where possible.
Question: If I develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19 while I am in quarantine for close contact, and my test comes back negative, do I still need to finish out my quarantine period?
Answer: Yes, you will need to finish your quarantine. A negative test result does not allow a person to end quarantine early.
Question: When do quarantine recommendations for exposure to a case of COVID-19 take effect?
Answer: If you have been told by a public health or other authority that you are a close contact of a laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19, you must quarantine yourself for 10 days after your last contact with the case. If you know someone, live with someone, or work with someone who is a close contact, that does not mean you are a close contact. You are a contact of a contact. While you should watch for symptoms, you are not expected to follow quarantine recommendations.
Question: What is modified quarantine, and who is eligible?
Answer: People who work in certain professions (healthcare, public health, and law enforcement for example) may be allowed a modified quarantine which allows them to continue working during their quarantine period while wearing appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), provided they remain symptom free. The decision to allow a modified quarantine is made by the local health officer in conjunction with the agency.
Additionally, people who work in the meat packing industry may be allowed a modified quarantine if the facility that they work for meets the requirements for modified quarantine. Classrooms of students and teachers/staff may be allowed a modified quarantine if their school meets the requirements for modified quarantine. Both of these modified-quarantines allow these groups to continue working or attending school (however, they are required to follow all quarantine requirements outside of attending school or work) during their quarantine period as long as they remain symptom free. The decision to allow a modified quarantine is made by the local health officer.
Those on modified quarantine should monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, including checking for a fever of 100.4 (F) or higher at least twice per day and monitoring for lower respiratory symptoms including cough or shortness of breath. If symptoms develop during the quarantine period, employees should stop work immediately and notify their employer and public health.
For questions related to these updates, or other information related to Pottawatomie County local government, please e-mail pio@pottcounty.org. For information directly related to COVID, quarantine requirements, etc., please e-mail covid@pottcounty.org, or contact the Pottawatomie County Health Department at 785-457-3719.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.