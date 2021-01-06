01-06-21 Riley County COVID-19 Update: 140 new positive cases
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – January 6, 2021)
Riley County has identified 140 new positive cases and 42 additional recoveries since the last report on Monday, January 4, 2021.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 15 positive patients. Three of the positive patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Riley County Health Department is not expecting any additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to arrive this week. At this point, health departments only receive notice of vaccine arrivals a couple hours before the shipment arrives.
“We have distributed all of the coronavirus vaccine doses we have received so far. We were notified by KDHE that we will not receive a vaccine shipment this week, but we might get more doses next week,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “On Mondays, the state receives an update about how many doses they will receive, then they work as quickly as possible to distribute across the state. It is a difficult process and we are doing everything we can to be ready at a moment’s notice”
In order to finish the process of vaccinating all health care workers when additional shipments of the coronavirus vaccine arrive, the Riley County Health Department requests all healthcare organizations and independently contracted licensed healthcare providers to email their prioritization spreadsheets to: covid19vaccine@rileycountyks.gov
Any licensed health care provider who has not received the spreadsheet can request one using the same email above. If you are not a licensed healthcare professional and send an email to this address, we will be unable to answer due to the high volume of emails we are receiving.
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine timelines and availability, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/1873/Frequently-Asked-Questions. Questions can also be emailed to vaccine@rileycountyks.gov At this time the health department is unable to accept requests for vaccinations for individuals or businesses. RCHD is not scheduling appointments or accepting submissions of names of individuals or businesses for coronavirus vaccines.
Riley County Statistics for Wednesday, January 6th:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 5,173
- Total active: 381
- Total recovered: 4,770
- Total deaths: 22
The next written update will be published Friday, January 8th. The next video update will be today at 4:15 on the RCHD Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
KDHE continues to provide testing for all Kansans with no out of pocket fees through January 31, 2021. As part of the Kansas Unified Testing Strategy, WellHealth will continue to provide free saliva-based testing today and every day, except Sundays, holidays, and severe weather days from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at CiCo Park in Manhattan through the end of January. Appointments are recommended and can be made online at https://www.gogettested.com/kansas
Drive-up flu shots are available at the health department. Please make an appointment by calling 785-776-4779 ext. 7675 or schedule an appointment online at http://www.rileycountyks.gov/flu.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
