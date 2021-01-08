01-08-2021 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update
State of Kansas
Pott. County*
Total positive COVID-19 cases
242,322 (+5,504)
1,263 (+39) Per KDHE
Per PT County Health Dept: 1,176* (-2)
99 Active (-20); 1,077 Recovered (+18)
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
7,257 (+144)
6 current (+2) per PT County Health Dept
50 cumulative (+4, per KDHE)
COVID-19 related deaths
3,148 (+121)
4
Total Tests
1,051,207 (+13,688)
5,778 (+92) per KDHE
5,715 (+36) per PT County Health Dept
Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last report; numbers are updated as available, usually on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. For a case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
*The Pottawatomie County Health Department reconciled confirmed numbers with the State of Kansas. Several people were entered in the system twice, and some belonged to other counties. This is why the confirmed number of cases decreased from the last report
Yesterday, Thursday, January 7, 2021, Governor Kelly announced her COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan by population group.
Her press release indicated these phase groups were created using guidance from national and state public health experts and input from the Kansas Coronavirus Vaccine Advisory Council, or COVAC, which represents a diverse group of populations in Kansas.
The Governor further stated that as they have since the beginning of this pandemic, her administration will make their decisions based on “what the doctors, the public health experts, and the science are telling them – not the politics.”
You can find the vaccination phase groups plan on the new Kansas Vaccination website located at www.kansasvaccine.gov/. You will find information including the amount of vaccines Kansas has received, common questions and facts, and information on vaccine safety.
Further information from the Kansas Department of Emergency Management:
- Due to a system reporting delay, the number of vaccine doses administered in Kansas as reported on the CDC’s data tracker are not wholly accurate.
- The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Department of Emergency Management have been working diligently to resolve these issues, and we anticipate that over the next several weeks, the CDC trackers will catch up with what Kansas providers are administering.
- The state has reached out to nearly 120 providers already to ensure they were entering vaccine data.
- Here’s what we know: Through the state reporting system, called WebIZ, Kansas is reporting 45,872 doses of the vaccine administered as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
For questions related to these updates, or other information related to Pottawatomie County local government, please e-mail pio@pottcounty.org. For information directly related to COVID, quarantine requirements, etc., please e-mail covid@pottcounty.org, or contact the Pottawatomie County Health Department at 785-457-3719.
