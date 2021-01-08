01-08-21 Riley County COVID-19 Update: 105 new positive cases
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – January 8, 2021) Riley County has identified 105 new positive cases and 24 additional recoveries since the last report on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 14 positive patients and 1 PUI. A Person Under Investigation is someone experiencing symptoms who is waiting for test results.
On Monday, January 4, we released a chart with the expected vaccine availability by group in Riley County. On Thursday, January 7, Governor Laura Kelly announced new priority guidance for Kansans beyond healthcare workers and long-term care facilities. The Riley County Health Department will update our plan to include the state’s guidance to prioritize those 65 and older to a higher phase and include all healthcare workers in the first phase.
Information and phases may be updated based on federal and state guidance. Availability of vaccines will be dependent on supply and when local distribution occurs in Riley County. We will share updated information to help explain the process and have resources available to aid the public in better understanding when vaccines may be available to different people and groups. The new resources will be shared in the coming week. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to provide information on this evolving situation.
Riley County has only received 1 shipment of Moderna vaccines from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment containing 200 doses. Additional vaccines were provided in collaboration with Konza Prairie Community Health Center allowing the RCHD to vaccinate nearly 500 people so far. We are set to receive a shipment of boosters late next week to complete the required 2nd dose of the vaccine needed for the immunization process. Only people who have already received the first vaccine will receive the booster vaccines from this second shipment.
The Riley County Health Department will offer free nasal swab PCR testing on Monday, January 11th at:
The United Methodist Church
105 East Garrison Road
Randolph, Kansas 66554
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Additional testing sites may be added in the future. No appointments are needed for the nasal-swab testing in Randolph by the Health Department.
Riley County Statistics for Friday, January 8th:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 5,278
- Total active: 462
- Total recovered: 4,794
- Total deaths: 22
The next written update will be published on Monday, January 11th. The next video update will be on Wednesday, January 13th at 4:15 p.m. on the RCHD Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
In order to finish the process of vaccinating all health care workers when additional shipments of the coronavirus vaccine arrive, the Riley County Health Department requests all healthcare organizations and independently contracted licensed healthcare providers to email their employee prioritization spreadsheets by January 16th to: covid19vaccine@rileycountyks.gov
KDHE continues to provide testing for all Kansans with no out of pocket fees through January 31, 2021. As part of the Kansas Unified Testing Strategy, WellHealth will continue to provide free saliva-based testing today and every day, except Sundays, holidays, and severe weather days from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at CiCo Park in Manhattan through the end of January. Appointments are recommended and can be made online at https://www.gogettested.com/kansas . In addition to WellHealth, if a person has a referral from their doctor's office and makes an appointment, they can receive rapid testing at the Health Department.
Drive-up flu shots are available at the health department. Please make an appointment by calling 785-776-4779 ext. 7675 or schedule an appointment online at http://www.rileycountyks.gov/flu.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine timelines and availability, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at: https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions.
Questions can also be emailed to vaccine@rileycountyks.gov At this time the health department is unable to accept requests for vaccinations for individuals or businesses. RCHD is not scheduling appointments or accepting submissions of names of individuals or businesses for coronavirus vaccines.
