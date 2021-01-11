01-11-21 Riley County COVID-19 Update: 106 new positive cases
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – January 11, 2021) Riley County has identified 106 new positive cases and 91 additional recoveries since the last report on Friday, January 8, 2021.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 18 positive patients and 2 PUIs. A Person Under Investigation is someone experiencing symptoms who is waiting for test results. Four of the positive patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.
“To protect our healthcare system, it’s important for everyone to continue practicing good hygiene,” Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs said. “Please wear your masks, wash your hands, and keep your distance anytime you interact with someone outside of your immediate household.”
Riley County has only received 1 shipment of Moderna vaccines from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment containing 200 doses. Additional vaccines were provided in collaboration with Konza Prairie Community Health Center allowing the RCHD to vaccinate nearly 500 people so far. We are set to receive a shipment of boosters this week to complete the required 2nd dose of the vaccine needed for the immunization process. Only people who have already received the first vaccine will receive the booster vaccines from this second shipment. Vaccines are not available to the public right now. The Riley County Health Department is not accepting lists or submissions from the general public or businesses for prioritization.
Riley County Statistics for Monday, January 11th:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 5,384
- Total active: 477
- Total recovered: 4,885
- Total deaths: 22
The next written update will be published on Wednesday, January 13th. The next video update will also be on Wednesday, January 13th at 4:15 p.m. on the RCHD Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
In order to finish the process of vaccinating all health care workers when additional shipments of the coronavirus vaccine arrive, the Riley County Health Department requests all healthcare organizations and independently contracted licensed healthcare providers to email their employee prioritization spreadsheets by January 16th to: covid19vaccine@rileycountyks.gov
KDHE continues to provide testing for all Kansans with no out of pocket fees through January 31, 2021. As part of the Kansas Unified Testing Strategy, WellHealth will continue to provide free saliva-based testing today and every day, except Sundays, holidays, and severe weather days from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at CiCo Park in Manhattan through the end of January. Appointments are recommended and can be made online at https://www.gogettested.com/kansas . In addition to WellHealth, if a person has a referral from their doctor's office and makes an appointment, they can receive rapid testing at the Health Department.
Drive-up flu shots are available at the health department. Please make an appointment by calling 785-776-4779 ext. 7675 or schedule an appointment online at http://www.rileycountyks.gov/flu.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine timelines and availability, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at: https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions.
Questions can also be emailed to vaccine@rileycountyks.gov At this time the health department is unable to accept requests for vaccinations for individuals or businesses. RCHD is not scheduling appointments or accepting submissions of names of individuals or businesses for coronavirus vaccines.
