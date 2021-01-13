01-13-21 Riley County COVID-19 Update: 83 new positive cases
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – January 13, 2021) Riley County has identified 83 new positive cases and 80 additional recoveries since the last report on Monday, January 11, 2021.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 23 positive patients. Five of the positive patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs and Clinic Coordinator Aryn Price will give a live update today on Facebook at 4:15 p.m. to answer questions and discuss timelines on when vaccines may be available to the public. Media interested in participating in the Facebook live should email pio@rileycountyks.gov.
The Riley County Health Department expects to receive a 2nd shipment of vaccines from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment sometime this week. Riley County has only received 1 shipment of Moderna vaccines from the KDHE containing 200 doses. Additional vaccines were provided in collaboration with Konza Prairie Community Health Center allowing the RCHD to vaccinate nearly 500 people to date.
Riley County Statistics for Wednesday, January 13th:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 5,467
- Total active: 480
- Total recovered: 4,965
- Total deaths: 22
The next written update will be published on Friday, January 15th. The next video update will be today live on the RCHD Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
In order to finish the process of vaccinating all health care workers when additional shipments of the coronavirus vaccine arrive, the Riley County Health Department requests all healthcare organizations and independently contracted licensed healthcare providers to email their employee prioritization spreadsheets by January 16th to: covid19vaccine@rileycountyks.gov
KDHE continues to provide testing for all Kansans with no out of pocket fees through January 31, 2021. As part of the Kansas Unified Testing Strategy, WellHealth will continue to provide free saliva-based testing today and every day, except Sundays, holidays, and severe weather days from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at CiCo Park in Manhattan through the end of January. Appointments are recommended and can be made online at https://www.gogettested.com/kansas . In addition to WellHealth, if a person has a referral from their doctor's office and makes an appointment, they can receive rapid testing at the Health Department.
Drive-up flu shots are available at the health department. Please make an appointment by calling 785-776-4779 ext. 7675 or schedule an appointment online at http://www.rileycountyks.gov/flu.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine timelines and availability, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at: https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions.
Questions can also be emailed to vaccine@rileycountyks.gov At this time the health department is unable to accept requests for vaccinations for individuals or businesses. RCHD is not scheduling appointments or accepting submissions of names of individuals or businesses for coronavirus vaccines.
