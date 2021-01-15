(RILEY COUNTY, KS – January 15, 2021) An 85-year-old male died last week after testing positive for COVID-19. The man tested positive on December 28, 2020, and passed away on January 8, 2021. His passing represents the 23rd death in Riley County.
Riley County has identified 130 new positive cases and 64 additional recoveries since the last report on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 23 positive patients and 1 PUI. A Person Under Investigation is someone experiencing symptoms who is waiting for test results. Three of the positive patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.
We are scheduled to finish administering the first dose of the vaccine to healthcare professionals in Riley County who submitted their information. We will begin vaccinating some people in Phase 2 starting next week. You will be contacted directly by the health department with information on how to receive your vaccine. Anyone included in Phase 1 who has not received their first dose, is still eligible and should contact the Riley County Health Department at covid19vaccine@rileycountyks.gov.
Phase 1 includes:
- Healthcare workers
- Long Term Care Facilities
- Emergency Medical Services
Phase 2 includes:
- Adults 65 and Older
- First Responders
- K-12 Teachers and Staff
- Licensed Child Care, Preschools, After School Care, Child Care Licensing Staff
- Emergency Shelter and Domestic Violence Homes, Adult Group Care Homes, Residential Treatment Centers, Adult and Child Protective Services
- Public Transportation
As of 11:30 a.m. today, the online coronavirus vaccine signup and phone line are temporarily unavailable as we work with our website developer to update the form for new applicants. We have received over 8,000 people who have signed up so far. We hope the online form and phone line will be available again later this afternoon and will send out an update when they are available again for signups. Thank you for your understanding and patience.
When the form and phone line are restored, you can sign up to receive the coronavirus vaccine through our website here: www.RileyCountyKS.gov/VaccineRequest or call Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.: (785) 565-6560.
Please be patient as we are experiencing a high volume of requests.
Riley County Statistics for Friday, January 15:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 5,597
- Total active: 545
- Total recovered: 5,029
- Total deaths: 23
The next written update will be published on Wednesday, January 20th. The next video update will be on Wednesday, January 20th at 4:15 p.m. on the RCHD Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
In order to finish the process of vaccinating all health care workers when additional shipments of the coronavirus vaccine arrive, the Riley County Health Department requests all healthcare organizations and independently contracted licensed healthcare providers to email their employee prioritization spreadsheets by January 16th to: covid19vaccine@rileycountyks.gov
KDHE continues to provide testing for all Kansans with no out of pocket fees through January 31, 2021. As part of the Kansas Unified Testing Strategy, WellHealth will continue to provide free saliva-based testing today and every day, except Sundays, holidays, and severe weather days from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at CiCo Park in Manhattan. This testing has been extended through March 20, 2021. Appointments are recommended and can be made online at https://www.gogettested.com/kansas . In addition to WellHealth, if a person has a referral from their doctor's office and makes an appointment, they can receive rapid testing at the Health Department.
Drive-up flu shots are available at the health department. Please make an appointment by calling 785-776-4779 ext. 7675 or schedule an appointment online at http://www.rileycountyks.gov/flu.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine timelines and availability, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at: https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions.
Questions can also be emailed to vaccine@rileycountyks.gov
