Pottawatomie County Community Update
01-20-2021 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update
State of Kansas
Pott. County*
Total positive COVID-19 cases
263,412 (+7,278)
1,391 (+46) Per KDHE
1,342 (+43) Per PT County Health Dept
41 Active (-15); 1,301 Recovered (+58)
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
7,930(+217)
4 current (no change) per PT County Health Dept
52 cumulative (no change, per KDHE)
COVID-19 related deaths
3,575 (+73)
9 (+1)
Total Tests
1,125,705 (+25,340)
6,163 (+114) per KDHE
6,009 (+67) per PT County Health Dept
Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last report; numbers are updated as available, usually on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. For a case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
As a reminder – this is the first update since last Friday, January 15, 2020, as we were closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
The Sign-Up site is up and running! Please visit https://pottcounty.govbuilt.com/vaccinesignup to add your name to the list, or you may call 785-457-1432; leave a message with your contact information and someone will call you back to get the information to add you to the list. Many people are signing up and calling. That is unnecessary. If you complete the form, you do not need to call as well. We do not wish to sign people us twice, as that could delay someone who needs the vaccine from getting it in a timely manner. For those who call, it may take a day or so for someone to return you call, this is a very popular feature!
We understand the Governor is expected to announce, very shortly, that Phase 2 of vaccine distribution may begin as early as tomorrow. With that, we anticipate more vaccine will be distributed out from the state, getting us more vaccines this week. Our Health Director, Leslie Campbell, shares “The Pottawatomie County Health Department is planning mass dispensing of Covid vaccines in the near future. As more vaccine comes to the County, priority groups will be notified for vaccine. At this time, the plan for mass dispensing will mean that you will have to have an appointment.” Please sign up to be notified as stated in the previous paragraph. The vaccine given is the Moderna Vaccine, view the fact sheet here.
Phase 2 of vaccine distribution includes medical professionals that have not already received the vaccine, law enforcement, first responder firefighters, congregate settings for 65+ that haven’t already received the vaccine, individuals aged 65 and older, and K-12 teachers and childcare providers
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, including frequently asked questions, visit the KDHE website at - https://www.kansasvaccine.gov/
