01-22-21 Riley County COVID-19 Update: 75 new positive cases
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – January 22, 2021) Riley County has identified 75 new positive coronavirus cases and 34 additional recoveries since the last report on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 9 positive patients, 1 of whom is in the Intensive Care Unit.
All licensed healthcare professionals and individuals in Phase 1 in Riley County have had the opportunity to be vaccinated. On Thursday we began Phase 2, starting with those 65 and older.
Those who signed up to receive the vaccine will be contacted directly by the health department with information on how and when to receive the first dose of the vaccine.
We will continue to send vaccine notifications to a limited number of people through text, email, and phone to eligible people who signed up. The notice will include links to more information as well as forms to print and fill out before you arrive for your vaccine. Forms will be available on-site as well.
You can sign up to receive the coronavirus vaccine through our website here: www.RileyCountyKS.gov/VaccineRequest or call Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.: (785) 565-6560. Each individual needs to register. Please be patient as we are experiencing a high volume of requests.
Phase 1 includes:
Healthcare workers
Long Term Care Facilities
Emergency Medical Services
Phase 2 includes:
Adults 65 and Older
First Responders
K-12 Teachers and Staff
Licensed Child Care, Preschools, After School Care, Child Care Licensing Staff
Emergency Shelter and Domestic Violence Homes, Adult Group Care Homes, Residential Treatment Centers, Adult, and Child Protective Services
Riley County Statistics for Friday 22nd:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 5,799
Total active: 402
Total recovered: 5,369
Total deaths: 28
Vaccines:
Number received*: 3,670
Number Administered: 2,862
*Vaccines are received from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Some vaccines have also been received through community partnerships and collaborations. The numbers above represent totals from the Riley County Health Department. Vaccines administered by Via Christi Hospital, long-term care facilities, or other providers are not included in these totals.
The next written update will be published on Monday, January 25th. The next live video will be on Wednesday, January 27th at 4:15 p.m. on the RCHD Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
KDHE continues to provide testing for all Kansans with no out of pocket fees. As part of the Kansas Unified Testing Strategy, WellHealth will continue to provide free saliva-based testing today and every day, except Sundays, holidays, and severe weather days from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at CiCo Park in Manhattan. This testing has been extended through March 20, 2021. Appointments are recommended and can be made online at https://www.gogettested.com/kansas . In addition to WellHealth, if a person has a referral from their doctor's office and makes an appointment, they can receive rapid testing at the Health Department.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus , follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine timelines and availability, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at: https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions
Questions can also be emailed to vaccine@rileycountyks.gov
