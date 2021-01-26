01-25-2021 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update
State of Kansas
Pott. County*
Total positive COVID-19 cases
269,255 (+2,602)
1,449 (+31) Per KDHE
1,393 (+16) Per PT County Health Dept
40 Active (-1); 1,353 Recovered (+17)
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
8,117 (+76)
2 current (-1) per PT County Health Dept
54 cumulative (+1), per KDHE
COVID-19 related deaths
3,622(+24)
10 (+1))
Total Tests
1,147,637 (+10,226)
6,306 (+134) per KDHE
6,093 (+23) per PT County Health Dept
Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last report; numbers are updated as available, usually on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. For a case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas -
We are actively in Phase 2 of the Governor’s Kansas Vaccination Plan. We have the sign-up list available (see below for additional information). The first clinic is set-up, and others are expected soon. As clinics are organized and scheduled around the County (dependent upon when we receive additional vaccines and how many we receive), those who have signed up will be contacted and assisted in scheduling an appointment.
The Sign-Up site is up and running! Please visit https://pottcounty.govbuilt.com/vaccinesignup to add your name to the list, or you may call 785-457-1432; leave a message with your contact information and someone will call you back to get the information to add you to the list.
Phase 2 includes:
- Medical professionals that have not already received the vaccines
- First responders
- Law enforcement
- Firefighters,
- Congregate settings for 65+ that haven’t already received the vaccine,
- Individuals aged 65 and older
- K-12 teachers and childcare providers
- Emergency shelters or safe houses
- Corrections facilities
- Behavioral health institutions
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, including frequently asked questions, visit the KDHE website at - https://www.kansasvaccine.gov/
For questions related to these updates, or other information related to Pottawatomie County local government, please e-mail pio@pottcounty.org. For information directly related to COVID, quarantine requirements, etc., please e-mail covid@pottcounty.org, or contact the Pottawatomie County Health Department at 785-457-3719.
