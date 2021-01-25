01-25-21 Riley County COVID-19 Update: 2 additional deaths and 28 new positive cases
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – January 25, 2021) Two additional COVID-positive patients have died in Riley County. One patient was 91 years old. She tested positive on January 9 and passed away on January 22 at Via Christi Village. The second patient was 72 years old. He tested positive on January 9 and passed away Saturday, January 23, at Via Christi Hospital. Their passing brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 30.
Riley County has identified 28 new positive cases and 174 additional recoveries since the last report on Friday, January 22.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for ten positive patients at this time. One of the positive patients is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
All licensed healthcare professionals and individuals in Phase 1 in Riley County have had the opportunity to be vaccinated. Last week we began Phase 2, all individuals over 65 are now eligible, and are being notified in the order they have signed up.
The plan is to vaccinate 100 people per hour at upcoming vaccine clinics and several thousand per week. We ask for your patience as we continue to work through this process.
Those who signed up to receive the vaccine will be contacted directly by the health department with information on how and when to receive the vaccine's first dose. We will continue to send vaccine notifications to a limited number of people through text, email, and phone to eligible people who signed up. The notice will include links to more information and forms to print and fill out before you arrive for your vaccine. Forms will be available on-site as well.
To date, more than 10,000 people have registered to receive the vaccine. We encourage those who have not to do so. You can sign up to receive the coronavirus vaccine through our website here: www.RileyCountyKS.gov/VaccineRequest or call Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.: (785) 565-6560. Each individual needs to register. Please be patient as we are experiencing a high volume of requests.
Riley County Statistics for Monday 25th:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 5,827
- Total active: 256
- Total recovered: 5,541
- Total deaths: 30
The next written update will be published on Wednesday, January 27. The next live video will be on Wednesday, January 27 at 4:15 p.m. on the RCHD Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
KDHE continues to provide testing for all Kansans with no out of pocket fees. As part of the Kansas Unified Testing Strategy, WellHealth will continue to offer free saliva-based testing today and every day, except Sundays, holidays, and severe weather days from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at CiCo Park in Manhattan. This testing has been extended through March 20, 2021. Appointments are recommended and can be made online at https://www.gogettested.com/kansas . In addition to WellHealth, if a person has a referral from their doctor's office and makes an appointment, they can receive rapid testing at the Health Department.
For more information about Riley County's response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus , follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine timelines and availability, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions
Questions can also be emailed to vaccine@rileycountyks.gov
