01-27-2021 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update
State of Kansas
Pott. County*
Total positive COVID-19 cases
272,517 (+3,262)
1,472 (+23) Per KDHE
1,402 (+9) Per PT County Health Dept
36 Active (-4); 1,366 Recovered (+13)
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
8,268 (+151)
1 current (-1) per PT County Health Dept
54 cumulative (no change), per KDHE
COVID-19 related deaths
3,718 (+96)
11 (+1))
Total Tests
1,159,776 (+12,139)
6,378 (+72) per KDHE
6,145 (+52) per PT County Health Dept
Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last report; numbers are updated as available, usually on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. For a case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas -
We remain in Phase 2 of the Governor’s Kansas Vaccination Plan. Currently we are prioritizing those aged 65 and older. As we get those done we will move to the next group in Phase 2. We understand this is a slow process, unfortunately we are not receiving large amounts of vaccine at this time. The Pottawatomie County COVID-19 vaccine clinics are by appointment only. We want to make the process as quick and convenient as possible, with little wait and the assurance that if you told you would receive a vaccine, one will be waiting for you.
To sign-up to be notified when vaccines are available, you may call 785-457-1432, or complete the form yourself on-line at https://pottcounty.govbuilt.com/vaccinesignup. As clinics are organized and scheduled around the County, those eligible persons who have signed up will be contacted and assisted in scheduling an appointment.
Governor Laura Kelly has signed Executive Orders #21-01 and #21-02 as part of her administration’s commitment to protect Kansans and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic and facilitate effective virus recovery efforts.
- E.O. #21-01 allows Kansas employers to continue to withhold income taxes based on the state of the employee’s primary work location, and not based on the state in which the employee is temporarily teleworking as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- E.O. #21-02 extends until March 31, 2021, other Executive Orders that were set to expire January 26th:
- 0-37 Allowing certain deferred tax deadlines and payments during state of disaster emergency
- 20-39 Extending professional and occupational licenses during state of disaster emergency
- 20-40 Temporarily allowing notaries and witnesses to act via audio-video communication technology during state of disaster emergency
- 20-43 Temporary relief from certain restrictions concerning shared work programs during state of disaster emergency
- 20-56 Amended Licensure, Certification, and Registration for persons and Licensure of Adult Care Homes during state of disaster emergency
- 20-61 Temporarily prohibiting certain foreclosures and evictions
- 20-66 Amended provisions related to driver’s license and vehicle registration and regulation during state of disaster emergency
- 20-70 Provisions related to driver’s license and identification cards during the state of disaster emergency
These Executive Orders allow Kansas to continue responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, and assist our efforts to keep Kansans healthy, keep businesses open, and get our kids back to school as quickly as possible,*Governor Kelly said. *
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has added information on testing rates to its COVID-19 information page on the website. You may obtain information on overall testing, negative results, monthly percent positive, and monthly testing rate, among other information.
https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, including frequently asked questions, visit the KDHE website at - https://www.kansasvaccine.gov/
For questions related to these updates, or other information related to Pottawatomie County local government, please e-mail pio@pottcounty.org. For information directly related to COVID, quarantine requirements, etc., please e-mail covid@pottcounty.org, or contact the Pottawatomie County Health Department at 785-457-3719.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.