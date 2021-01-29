01-29-21 Riley County Update: 48 new positive COVID cases
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – January 29, 2021) Riley County has identified 48 new positive coronavirus cases and 32 additional recoveries since the last report on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for seven positive patients at this time. Two of the positive patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
All individuals in Phase 1 in Riley County have had the opportunity to be vaccinated. Last week we began Phase 2. For the next rounds of vaccines, people 65 and older with severe medical conditions (*please see list below) will be the priority. People in that age group who do not have qualifying medical conditions will get their vaccines according to the order they signed up.
Vaccination Protocol for 65 and older
Clinics this week and next for people aged 65 and older will also include other eligible recipients, including people from Phase 1 who are receiving second "booster" doses.
Those who signed up to receive the vaccine will be contacted directly by the health department with information on how and when to receive the vaccine's first dose. We will continue to send vaccine notifications to a limited number of people through text, email, and phone to eligible people who signed up. The notice will include links to more information and forms to print and fill out before you arrive for your vaccine. Forms will be available on-site as well.
To date, more than 10,000 people have registered to receive the vaccine. We encourage those who have not to do so. You can sign up to receive the coronavirus vaccine through our website here: www.RileyCountyKS.gov/VaccineRequest or call Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.: (785) 565-6560. Each individual needs to register. Please be patient as we are experiencing a high volume of requests.
Phase 1 includes:
- Healthcare workers
- Long Term Care Facilities
- Emergency Medical Services
Phase 2 includes:
- Adults 65 and Older
- First Responders
- K-12 Teachers and Staff
- Licensed Child Care, Preschools, After School Care, Child Care Licensing Staff
- Emergency Shelter and Domestic Violence Homes, Adult Group Care Homes, Residential Treatment Centers, Adult, and Child Protective Services
Riley County Statistics for Friday 29th:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 5,934
- Total active: 311
- Total recovered: 5593
- Total deaths: 30
The next written update will be published on Monday, February 1.
KDHE continues to provide testing for all Kansans with no out of pocket fees. As part of the Kansas Unified Testing Strategy, WellHealth will continue to offer free saliva-based testing today and every day, except Sundays, holidays, and severe weather days from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at CiCo Park in Manhattan. This testing has been extended through March 20, 2021. Appointments are recommended and can be made online at https://www.gogettested.com/kansas . In addition to WellHealth, if a person has a referral from their doctor's office and makes an appointment, they can receive rapid testing at the Health Department.
*SEVERE MEDICAL CONDITIONS: Cancer, chronic kidney disease, obesity, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, down syndrome, heart conditions such as cardiomyopathies, immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant, type 2 diabetes mellitus, sickle cell disease, pregnant, asthma - moderate to severe, cerebrovascular disease - affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain, cystic fibrosis, immunocompromised state - weakened immune system from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines, neurologic conditions such as dementia, liver disease, pulmonary fibrosis - have damaged or scarred lung tissues, thalassemia - a type of blood disorder, type 1 diabetes mellitus
For more information about Riley County's response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus , follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine timelines and availability, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions
Questions can also be emailed to vaccine@rileycountyks.gov
