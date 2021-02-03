02-01-21 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update
State of Kansas
Pott. County*
Total positive COVID-19 cases
276,668 (+1,983)
1,527 (+25) Per KDHE
1,460 (+17) Per PT County Health Dept
27 Active (+4); 1,433 Recovered (+13)
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
8,489 (+72)
0* current (no change) per PT County Health Dept*
54 cumulative (no change), per KDHE
COVID-19 related deaths
3,809 (+30)
11 (no change)
Total Tests
1,177,617 (+8,894)
6,498 (+60) per KDHE
6,200 (+26) per PT County Health Dept
*This is to the best of our knowledge. Now that we have started scheduling and providing vaccines, staff does not always have time to check with the hospitals to determine the number of Pottawatomie County in-patients being treated for COVID-19. For a case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
To sign-up to be notified when vaccines are available, you may call 785-457-1432, or on-line at https://pottcounty.govbuilt.com/vaccinesignup. As clinics are organized and scheduled around the County, those eligible persons who have signed up will be contacted and assisted in scheduling an appointment. We ARE currently hosting vaccine clinics. They are being scheduled throughout the County as we receive vaccines. Again, we do not advertise the locations or dates of the clinics to ensure only those with scheduled appointments show up to receive the vaccine. If you would like to confirm your name is on the list, please call the number above.
For questions related to these updates, or other information related to Pottawatomie County local government, please e-mail pio@pottcounty.org. For information directly related to COVID, quarantine requirements, etc., please e-mail covid@pottcounty.org, or contact the Pottawatomie County Health Department at 785-457-3719.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.