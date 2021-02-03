02-02-21 Riley County COVID-19 Update: 23 new positive COVID-19 cases
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – February 3, 2021) Riley County has identified 23 new positive coronavirus cases and 18 additional recoveries since the last report on February, 1, 2021.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for five positive patients at this time. One of the positive patients is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
While the numbers of those infected with COVID continues to decrease in Riley County, we remind the community to continue wearing masks, social distancing and keep social gatherings small.
The remainder of this week, the Health Department will focus on vaccinating more than one hundred and fifty people in Riley County 65 and older who are homebound.
Those who are homebound include individuals disabled to the extent it prevents safe or timely vehicle transportation and are severely immunocompromised.
Once Riley County has completed vaccinating those 65 and older with severe health conditions, people in that age group who do not have qualifying medical conditions will get their vaccines according to the order they signed up.
Vaccination Protocol for 65 and older
In order to reach everyone who wishes to be vaccinated, we are mailing a postcard to every household and business in Riley County explaining how to register for the vaccine. A total of 32,000 postcards will be sent today. Funding for the mailing project was provided through a generous donation from the Butler Family Foundation, a supporting organization of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation.
To date, more than 15,000 people have registered to receive the vaccine. We encourage those who have not to do so. You can sign up to receive the coronavirus vaccine through our website here: www.RileyCountyKS.gov/VaccineRequest or call Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.: (785) 565-6560. Each individual needs to register. Please be patient as we are experiencing a high volume of requests.
Riley County Statistics for February 3:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 6,025
Total active: 238
Total recovered: 5,756
Total deaths: 31
POSITIVE RATE
Week 4 (January 24th - January 30th) 5.2%
148 positive
2868 total test
Week 3 (January 17th - January 23rd) 8.0%
194 positive
2431 total test
Two-week average: 6.45%
342 positive
5,299 total tests
The next written update will be published on Friday, February 5. The next live video will be on Wednesday, February 3 at 4:15 p.m. on the RCHD Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
KDHE continues to provide testing for all Kansans with no out of pocket fees. As part of the Kansas Unified Testing Strategy, WellHealth will continue to offer free saliva-based testing every day, except Sundays, holidays, and severe weather days from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at CiCo Park in Manhattan. Appointments are recommended and can be made online at https://www.gogettested.com/kansas . In addition to WellHealth, if a person has a referral from their doctor's office and makes an appointment, they can receive rapid testing at the Health Department.
For more information about Riley County's response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus , follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine timelines and availability, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions
Questions can also be emailed to vaccine@rileycountyks.gov
