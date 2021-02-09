02-08-21 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update
State of Kansas
Pott. County
Total positive COVID-19 cases
282,960 (+1,398)
1,593 (+20) Per KDHE
1,525 (+24) Per PT County Health Dept
39 Active (+15); 1,486 Recovered (+9)
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
8,749 (+69)
1 (-1) current per PT County Health Dept*
59 cumulative (no change), per KDHE
COVID-19 related deaths
4,197 (+96)
19 (+1)
Total Tests
1,203,759 (+6,706)
6,629 (+40) per KDHE
6,283 (+18) per PT County Health Dept
Now that we have started scheduling and providing vaccines, staff does not always have time to provide updated numbers. For a case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas -
COVID-19 Vaccination Notification sign-up:
Call 785-457-1432, or on-line at https://pottcounty.govbuilt.com/vaccinesignup. We ARE currently hosting vaccine clinics! They are being scheduled throughout the County as we receive vaccines. Again, we do not advertise the locations or dates of the clinics to ensure only those with scheduled appointments show up to receive the vaccine. If you would like to confirm your name is on the list, please call the number above or e-mail pio@pottcounty.org.
I understand many people just want information. I asked our Health Officer, Liz Parthemer, to share any information she had that may be beneficial for citizens to know about the COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
Liz shared, “We are getting approximately 300 doses a week. We never know how many we are getting until the week they come. Some weeks is less and some weeks are more. We are doing those 65 and older. We do not have the manpower to prioritize every group so the decision was made to do first responders, then 65 and older next we will do teachers and congregate settings. We do get MANY phone calls on a daily basis wanting to check and see if they are on the list and if we have a rough estimate on when they will receive a call. At this time it all depends on the number of doses we receive on a weekly basis and it is very difficult for us to guess when they will get a call. I generally tell people that we are trying to hit all areas of the county so as to not saturate one area more than others. We will not announce time and date of clinics, but I reassure then that we are working as quickly as possible and getting the doses out as quickly as we can."
We have thousands of people 65 and older on the list, and with only receiving an average of 300 doses a week this will be a long, and slow process. We just ask for everyone’s patience during this trying time!!! As a reminder, the COVID-19 vaccines are by an appointment only process. This enables us to keep everyone safe and ensure a reasonable wait time, and vaccine availability when someone comes to the appointment. It will continue to be this way until a larger amount of vaccine is released. We will review and improve our approach when that occurs.
Again – to all those on the sign-up list still waiting, we sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding. Thank you.
