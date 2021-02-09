02-08-21 Riley County COVID-19 Update: 23 new positive COVID-19 cases
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – February 8, 2021) Riley County has identified 23 new positive coronavirus cases and 89 additional recoveries since the last report on February 5, 2021.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for five positive patients at this time. Three of the positive patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
In the coming weeks, Riley County will look at relaxing some of the restrictions if the downward trend continues. We remind the community to continue wearing masks, social distancing and keep social gatherings small.
This week, the Health Department plans to begin vaccinating all residents age 65 and older, not just those who have severe health conditions. People age 65 or older who have signed up online or by phone to receive the vaccine will be contacted with clinic date and time information. If you would like to sign up, please fill out the form at www.RileyCountyKS.gov/VaccineRequest request or call (785) 565-6560 during regular business hours.
For those in need of second doses, the Health Department will be contacting those individuals once the vaccination window opens. It is recommended that you get your booster shot from the same location you received your first dose. Please note the side effects of the second dose can be more unpleasant than the first.
Testing Update
Due to extreme cold temperatures forecast this week, the testing site at CiCo Park is currently closed. The County is working to find an indoor location and will notify the public once that decision is made.
There will be a mobile testing site in the ManhattanTown Center Parking Lot next to Texas Roadhouse on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The testing is free, and no appointment is necessary.
Riley County Statistics for February 8:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 6063
- Total active: 186
- Total recovered: 5846
- Total deaths: 31
The next written update will be published on Wednesday, February 10. There will be no Facebook live video update this week due to several vaccine clinics.
For more information about Riley County's response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus and follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine timelines and availability, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions
Questions can also be emailed to vaccine@rileycountyks.gov
