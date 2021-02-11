02-10-21 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update
State of Kansas
Pott. County
Total positive COVID-19 cases
284,894 (+1,934)
1,615 (+22) Per KDHE
1,548 (+23) Per PT County Health Dept
40 Active (+1); 1,508 Recovered (+22)
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
8,840 (+91)
1 (no change) current per PT County Health Dept*
59 cumulative (no change), per KDHE
COVID-19 related deaths
4,303 (+106)
21 (+2)
Total Tests
1,211,493 (+7,734)
6,648 (+29) per KDHE
6,284 (+1) per PT County Health Dept
Now that we have started scheduling and providing vaccines, staff does not always have time to provide updated numbers. For a case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas -
COVID-19 Vaccination Notification sign-up:
Call 785-457-1432, or on-line at https://pottcounty.govbuilt.com/vaccinesignup. We ARE currently hosting vaccine clinics! They are being scheduled throughout the County as we receive vaccines. Again, we do not advertise the locations or dates of the clinics to ensure only those with scheduled appointments show up to receive the vaccine. If you would like to confirm your name is on the list, please call the number above or e-mail pio@pottcounty.org.
