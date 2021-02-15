02-12-21 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update
State of Kansas
Pott. County
Total positive COVID-19 cases
286,102 (+1,208)
1,637 (+22) Per KDHE
1,575 (+27) Per PT County Health Dept
32 Active (-8); 1,543 Recovered (+35)
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
8,887 (+47)
1 (no change) current per PT County Health Dept*
59 cumulative (no change), per KDHE
COVID-19 related deaths
4,364 (+61)
21 (+no change) per PT County Health Department
Total Tests
1,217,589 (+6,096)
6,683 (+35) per KDHE
6,319 (+35) per PT County Health Dept
There will NOT be an update on Monday, February 15, 2021, as County Offices will be closed in recognition of President’s Day. For a case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas -
COVID-19 Vaccination Notification sign-up:
Call 785-457-1432, or on-line at https://pottcounty.govbuilt.com/vaccinesignup. If you would like to confirm your name is on the list, please call the number above or e-mail pio@pottcounty.org. We are conducting COVID-19 clinics, prioritizing those that are 65 and older. If you are on the list, we should get to you soon!
What should you do to prepare for the shot? The Henry Ford Live Well website recommends the following steps:
- Before your appointment, learn about the vaccine. Pottawatomie County is using the Moderna, two-dose vaccine. Information is available at the CDC and FDA websites.
- Eat well beforehand, and arrive well-rested.
- Be ready to schedule your second appointment for the follow-up dose. Whenever possible, schedule it for exactly four weeks (28 days) later, and at the same time to help you remember.
- Wear a top (shirt, sweater, etc.) that allows for easy access to your upper arm.
What about after the vaccine? They offer help with that information too.
- Monitor your side effects, if any. You will be required to wait for 15 minutes after receiving the shot, before you will be allowed to leave to ensure you do not have an allergic reaction. However, you may experience other side effects once you leave, such as soreness at the site of the shot, a headache, etc.
- Keep your vaccine record card. The date and type of the COVID-19 vaccine you receive is on that card. That assists when you receive your second shot, but also may be required for public travel in the future.
- Continue to follow CDC, as well Federal, State, and local guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
For more information, visit https://www.henryford.com/blog/2021/01/getting-covid-vaccine-what-to-know
What do we want you to know? We are scheduling clinics as we receive vaccine shipments. We are scheduling initial (first) and follow-up (second) doses. We will contact you as you requested on the sign-up list (see first paragraph). If you do not answer your phone, we will leave a message! We will follow-up by other approved methods as well, such as e-mail. Our clinics are by appointment only, and we will contact you to schedule that appointment. Please note the Pottawatomie County Health Department is being assisted by other agencies, so it may someone from Community HealthCare System (CHCS) or Wamego Hospital, or another organization that calls you. If you have general questions, please call 785-457-1432. If you have questions specific to quarantine, signs & symptoms of COVID-19, or other issues for the Health Department, you may reach them at 785-457-3719. Please be patient as they are extremely busy!
