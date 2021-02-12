02-12-21 Riley County COVID-19 Update: 35 new positive COVID-19 cases
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – February 12, 2021) Riley County has identified 35 new positive coronavirus cases and 3 additional recoveries since the last report on February 10, 2021.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for three positive patients at this time. Two of the positive patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
This week, the Health Department continued vaccinating those 65 and older and began administering “boosters”, second doses, to individuals who were vaccinated as part of Phase 1. K-12 teachers and staff in Riley County also began receiving their first vaccine doses on Thursday.
To date, the Health Department has administered 5,858 vaccines. It has received 10,540. Of those doses not yet administered, 3,000 are designated boosters that will begin to be administered today, Friday and throughout next week. 500 of the doses are being used to vaccinate K-12 teachers and staff in Riley County this week and the remaining 1,200 that arrived this week, will be used at the beginning of next week.
Second Doses
For those in need of second doses, the Health Department will be contacting those individuals once the vaccination window opens. It is recommended that you get your booster shot from the same organization you received your first dose. Please note the side effects of the second dose can be more unpleasant than the first.
If you have received your first dose the Health Department will contact you in 28 days to schedule your booster shot. Please note that you do not need to be vaccinated exactly 28 days from your vaccination. Second doses for the Moderna vaccine can be administered after 24 days, but not before.
Testing Update
Due to extreme cold temperatures this week the testing site at CiCo Park has been closed. The County is working to find an indoor location for next week and will notify the public once that decision is made.
There will be mobile testing events throughout the month of February in various areas of the county. The events are free and no appointment is necessary. To see a complete list visit: https://www.rileycountyks.gov/Faq.aspx?QID=790
Riley County Statistics for February 12:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 6115
- Total active: 213
- Total recovered: 5870
- Total deaths: 32
The next written update will be published on Tuesday, February 16.
For more information about Riley County's response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus and follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine timelines and availability, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions
Questions can also be emailed to vaccine@rileycountyks.gov
