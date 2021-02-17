02-17-21 Riley County COVID-19 Update: 33 new positive COVID-19 cases
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – February 17, 2021) Riley County has identified 32 new positive coronavirus cases and 30 additional recoveries since the last report on February 12, 2021. The percent of positive cases for the week of February 7 was 2.6%. That translates to 56 of the 2,121 tests performed coming back positive. This is the third week in a row that Riley County has seen a decrease in the percent of positive cases.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for three positive patients at this time.Two of the positive patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
This week, the Health Department will continue vaccinating those 65 and older and K-12 teachers throughout the county. It will also be administering “boosters”, second doses, to individuals who were vaccinated between December 22nd and January 25th.
Next week due to forecasted warmer temperatures the Health Department will be having vaccine clinics Tuesday through Friday and will be extending hours.
Second Doses
For those in need of second doses, the Health Department will be contacting those individuals once the vaccination window opens. It is recommended that you get your booster shot from the same organization you received your first dose. Please note the side effects of the second dose can be more unpleasant than the first.
Testing Update
Due to extreme cold temperatures forecast this week, the testing site at CiCo Park is still closed. The County is hoping to have the testing site relocated to an alternative site and up and running by Thursday.
There will be mobile testing events throughout the month of February in various areas of the county. The events are free and no appointment is necessary. To see a complete list visit: https://www.rileycountyks.gov/Faq.aspx?QID=790
Riley County Statistics for February 17:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 6148
Total active: 132
Total recovered: 5984
Total deaths: 32
The next written update will be published on Friday, February 19th. There will be no Facebook live video update this week due to several vaccine clinics.
For more information about Riley County's response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus and follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine timelines and availability, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions
Questions can also be emailed to vaccine@rileycountyks.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.