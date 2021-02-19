02-19-21 Riley County COVID-19 Update: 1 death and 10 new positive cases
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – February 19, 2021) One additional COVID-positive patient has died in Riley County. The patient was a 76-year-old female. She tested positive for COVID on February 3 and passed away on Wednesday, February 17, at Via Christi Hospital. Her passing brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 33.
Riley County has identified ten new positive coronavirus cases and four additional recoveries since the last report on February 17, 2021.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for two positive patients who are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Vaccination Updates:
This week, the Health Department continued vaccinating those 65 and older and K-12 teachers throughout the county. It also administered “boosters”, second doses, to individuals who were vaccinated between December 22 and January 25.
Next week due to forecasted warmer temperatures, the Health Department will have vaccine clinics Tuesday through Friday and extend hours.
Vaccines Operations:
Fully vaccinated: 1,831
Received first vaccine: 4,886
Vaccine Requests: 18,655 (for all phases)
Testing Update
The county is pleased to announce that the WellHealth free COVID-19 testing has reopened at a new location. Saliva-based testing will be offered at 419 Holiday Drive in Manhattan daily through March 20, 2021, except Sundays, holidays, and inclement weather days. Everyone is welcome, and appointments are recommended. Make an appointment at: https://www.gogettested.com/kansas
Riley County Statistics for February 19:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 6158
Total active: 137
Total recovered: 5988
Total deaths: 33
The next written update will be published on Monday, February 22. Due to the Health Department’s focus on vaccination clinics, Facebook live video updates will be suspended.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus and follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine timelines and availability, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions
Questions can also be emailed to vaccine@rileycountyks.gov
CORRECTION: Wednesday’s press release incorrectly stated that 30 people had recovered from COVID-19. It should have stated 114. We apologize for the miscommunication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.