02-22-2021 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update
State of Kansas
Pott. County
Total positive COVID-19 cases
291,715 (+883)
1,728 (+12) Per KDHE
1,743 (+15) Per PT County Health Dept
12 Active (-13); 1,731 Recovered (+28)
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
9,103 (+32)
1 (no change) current per PT County Health Dept*
64 cumulative (+2), per KDHE
COVID-19 related deaths
4,643 (+29)
24 (no change) per PT County Health Department
Total Tests
1,243,499 (+5,076)
6,999 (+34) per KDHE
6,518 (+17) per PT County Health Dept
Updates are issued every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday (except for holidays). Numbers in parentheses indicates the change since the last update. For a case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas -
COVID-19 Vaccination Notification sign-up – we are prioritizing those 65+: Call 785-457-1432, or on-line at https://pottcounty.govbuilt.com/vaccinesignup. If you would like to confirm your name is on the list, please call the number above or e-mail pio@pottcounty.org. We are conducting COVID-19 clinics, prioritizing those that are 65 and older. If you are on the list, we should get to you soon!
If you signed up, but received your vaccine from another provider (not a Pottawatomie County Health Department affiliated clinic), such as a pharmacy, please contact us to ask that your name be removed from our list. This allows us to ensure we do not reserve a vaccine for someone who has already received one.
