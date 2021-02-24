02-24-21 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update
State of Kansas
Pott. County
Total positive COVID-19 cases
292,837 (+1,122)
1,743 (+15) Per KDHE
1,761 (+18) Per PT County Health Dept
18 Active (+6); 1,743 Recovered (+12)
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
9,189 (+86)
1 (no change) current per PT County Health Dept*
64 cumulative (no change), per KDHE
COVID-19 related deaths
4,724 (+81)
26 (+2) per PT County Health Department
Total Tests
1,248,768 (+5,269)
7,036 (+37) per KDHE
6,539 (+21) per PT County Health Dept
Updates are issued every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday (except for holidays). Numbers in parentheses indicates the change since the last update. For a case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas -
As you may have heard, last week’s vaccine allocation was delayed due to severe weather. GOOD NEWS, it has arrived. We will be giving that allocation next week at our mass clinics. These clinics are still by appointment only, prioritizing those 65 years of age and older. We will contact those who have registered and qualify to schedule appointments. Please do not call the Health Department for an appointment! They are quite busy making phone calls to those signed up.
Still need to sign up? Call 785-457-1432, or visit https://pottcounty.govbuilt.com/vaccinesignup. If you would like to confirm your name is on the list, please call or e-mail pio@pottcounty.org. We are conducting COVID-19 clinics, prioritizing those that are 65 and older. If you are on the list, we should get to you soon!
If you signed up, but received your vaccine from another provider (not a Pottawatomie County Health Department affiliated clinic), such as a pharmacy or in Riley County, please contact us to ask that your name be removed from our list. This allows us to ensure we do not reserve a vaccine for someone who has already received one.
Today, Governor Kelly issued an executive order allowing temporary authorization for additional vaccinators during Kansas state of disaster emergency.
Executive Order #21-06 allows state healthcare professionals such as pharmacy students, dentists, paramedics and others who may administer injections or inoculations within their scope of practice to administer approved coronavirus vaccines.
“We must use every tool in our arsenal to vaccinate Kansans as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Governor Laura Kelly said. While there is still a vaccine shortage, this order will increase the number of vaccinators in our state so we can achieve our vaccination goals as soon as supply allows.
To view E.O. #21-06, click here: https://governor.kansas.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/EO-21-06-Covid-Vaccinators-Executed.pdf
Welcome to the discussion.
