02-24-21 Riley County COVID-19 Update: Nine new positive COVID cases and close to 8,000 vaccinated in Riley County
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – February 24, 2021) Riley County has identified nine new positive coronavirus cases and 47 additional recoveries since the last report on February 22, 2021. The percent of positive cases for the week of February 14 was 3.0%. That translates to 62 of the 2,033 tests performed coming back positive. This is the fourth week in a row that Riley County has seen the percent of positive cases below 5%.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for three positive patients, one of whom is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Vaccination Updates:
This week, the Health Department is continuing to vaccinate those 65 and older and administer “boosters”, second doses, to individuals who were vaccinated between December 22 and February 4th.
The Health Department plans to complete phase 2 this week and move onto Phase 3 next week. Phase 3 includes those 18 to 64 with severe health conditions. If you fall into Phase 3 and registered with the county we will contact you by phone, text, and email when it is your turn. You will receive at least 24 hours' notice.
Vaccines Operations:
- Fully vaccinated: 2,190
- Received first vaccine: 5,537
Riley County Statistics for February 24:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 6177
Total active: 96
Total recovered: 6048
Total deaths: 33
POSITIVE RATE
Week 7 (February 14th - February 29th) 3.0%
62 positive cases
2033 total tests
Week 6 ( February 7th - February 13th) 2.6%
56 positive
2121 total tests
Two-week average: 2.95%
124 positive
4,206 total tests
The next written update will be published on Friday, February 26th. Due to the Health Department’s focus on vaccination clinics, Facebook live video updates will be suspended.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus and follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine timelines and availability, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions
Questions can also be emailed to vaccine@rileycountyks.gov
