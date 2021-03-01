RILEY COUNTY, KS – March 1, 2021) Riley County has identified four new positive coronavirus cases and 57 additional recoveries since the last report on February 26, 2021.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for one positive patient. There are no positive patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Vaccination Updates:
This week, the Health Department will administer “boosters”, second doses, to individuals who were vaccinated between December 22 and February 4.
Vaccine Operations:
Fully vaccinated: 3,566
Received first vaccine: 5,562
Testing Update
Riley County Health Department, in partnership with RadxUP, will be holding mobile testing events from 10 am to 12 pm on Monday, March 1 at Vineyard Church in Manhattan and in Leonardville on Wednesday, March 3. The event in Leonardville will also be administering vaccines on an invite only basis to those who live in Leonardville and meet the criteria for Phase 1-2.
Riley County Statistics for March 1:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 6189
Total active: 64
Total recovered: 6092
Total deaths: 33
The next written update will be published on Wednesday, March 3. As we transition to more of a concentration on vaccine clinics, we will scale back the number of press releases from three times a week to Monday and Wednesday. We will also suspend weekly Facebook live video updates. Updates will still be provided once a week on KMAN at 7 AM on Tuesday.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus and follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine timelines and availability, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions
Questions can also be emailed to vaccine@rileycountyks.gov
