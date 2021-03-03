03-03-21 Update: Twenty seven new positive COVID cases in Riley County
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – March 3, 2021) Riley County has identified 27 new positive coronavirus cases and 16 additional recoveries since the last report on March 1, 2021. The percent of positive cases for the week of February 21st was 2.2%. That translates to 42 of the 1,922 tests performed coming back positive. This is the fifth week in a row that Riley County has seen the percent of positive cases below 5%.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for two positive patients, one of whom is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Vaccination Updates:
This week, RCHD will administer “boosters”, second doses, to individuals who were vaccinated between December 22 and February 4th. If you were not notified this week we will be reaching out next week.
Next week, the Health Department will work to complete Phase 2 as mandated by the state. This phase includes those who work in congregate settings and high-contact critical workers.
A more detailed list of who this includes can be found here: https://www.kansasvaccine.gov/157/Availabilit
Vaccine Operations:
- Fully vaccinated: 3,627
- Received first vaccine: 5,999
Riley County Statistics for March 1:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 6216
- Total active: 75
- Total recovered: 6108
- Total deaths: 33
POSITIVE RATE
Week 8 (February 21st - February 27th) 2.2%
- 42 positive cases
- 1922 total tests
Week 7 (February 14th - February 20th) 3.3%
- 68 positive cases
- 2076 total tests
Two-week average: 2.75%
- 110 positive
- 3,998 total tests
The next written update will be published on Monday, March, 8th. As we transition to more of a concentration on vaccine clinics, we will scale back the number of press releases from three times a week to Monday and Wednesday. We will also suspend weekly Facebook live video updates. Updates will still be provided once a week on KMAN at 7 AM on Tuesday.
For more information about Riley County's response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus and follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine timelines and availability, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions
Questions can also be emailed to vaccine@rileycountyks.gov
