03-08-21 COVID-19 Update: Fifteen new positive COVID cases in Riley County
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – March 8, 2021) Riley County has identified 15 new positive coronavirus cases and 43 additional recoveries since the last report on March 3, 2021.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for one positive patient. No COVID positive patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Vaccination Updates:
This week, RCHD will administer first doses to those who fall into Phase 2 on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday “boosters”, second doses, will be administered to individuals who were vaccinated on or before February 12th.
This week, the Health Department will work to complete Phase 2 as mandated by the state. This phase includes those who work in congregate settings and high-contact critical workers.
A more detailed list of who this includes can be found here: https://www.kansasvaccine.gov/157/Availability
Vaccine Operations:
Received dose 2 of 2 (Fully vaccinated): 4,344
Received dose 1 of 2: 5,628
Riley County Statistics for March 8:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 6231
Total active: 47
Total recovered: 6,151
Total deaths: 33
The next written update will be published on Wednesday March, 10th. As we transition to more of a concentration on vaccine clinics, we will scale back the number of press releases from three times a week to Monday and Wednesday. We will also suspend weekly Facebook live video updates. Updates will still be provided once a week on KMAN at 7 AM on Tuesday.
For more information about Riley County's response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus and follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine timelines and availability, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions
Questions can also be emailed to vaccine@rileycountyks.gov
