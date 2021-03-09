03-08-21 Pottawatomie County Community Update
MONDAY, March 8, 2021 – Phase 2+ of the Kansas COVID-19 Vaccine Plan
State of Kansas
Pott. County*
Total positive COVID-19 cases
296,451 (+590)
1,775 (+6) Per KDHE
1,784* (-6) Per PT County Health Dept
8 Active (-2); 1,776 Recovered
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
9,411 (+24)
0 (No change) current -PT County Health Dept
66 cumulative (+1), per KDHE
COVID-19 related deaths
4,816 (+4)
27 (no change) per PT County Health Department
Total Tests
1,274,866 (+4,319)
7,180 (+35) per KDHE
6,646 (+22) per PT County Health Dept
* Occasionally cases get sent to the wrong county or marked as a probable by state and confirmed by county (or vice versa) this will cause our confirmed numbers to fluctuate slightly as we get all of them reconciled. (This is the reason for the decrease in the confirmed numbers reported on Friday).
COVID-19 Vaccine sign-ups: https://pottcounty.govbuilt.com/vaccinesignup or if you’d like assistance, call 785-457-1432. If you would like to confirm your name is on the list, please call, or e-mail pio@pottcounty.org.
Pottawatomie County is now advancing to other qualified persons in Phase 2. If you are 65 or older and have not yet been vaccinated, you may still sign-up. In addition, if you are a business that qualifies for Phase 2, please contact the Health Department, 785-457-3719, with the number of employees interested.
We are offering COVID-19 vaccines to businesses that qualify for Phase 2 (high-contact critical workers—see definition below). If your business qualifies for phase 2, and has not been contacted, please call the health department at 785-457-3719.
DEFINITIONS
*Congregate settings include childcare institutions, adult and child protective services; corrections facilities, including jails and juvenile justice facilities; adult care homes, residents, and staff in home/facilities; home caregivers (paid or unpaid), and personal care aides.
*High-contact critical workers are those providing critical services who are at a higher risk of being infected because their jobs require consistent and close contact with a large number of individuals. These include grocery store workers and food services; food processing, including meat processing plants; large-scale aviation manufacturing plants; other industries, IF they regularly need to be in high-risk settings to perform their duties such as retail, warehouses, and sales outlets, agriculture, supply of critical services or materials for the COVID-19 response (e.g., personal protective equipment (PPE), The U.S. Postal Service, Department of Motor Vehicles).
Individuals for future phases may still sign up on our website, email pio@pottcounty.org, or call 785-457-1432. https://pottcounty.govbuilt.com/vaccinesignup
