03-10-21 Pottawatomie County Community Update
WEDNESDAY, March 10, 2021 – Phase 2+ of the Kansas COVID-19 Vaccine Plan
State of Kansas
Pott. County
Total positive COVID-19 cases
297,229 (+778)
1,778 (+3) Per KDHE
1,790 (+6) Per PT County Health Dept
6 Active (-2); 1,782 Recovered
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
9,467 (+56)
1 (+1) current -PT County Health Dept
66 cumulative (no change), per KDHE
COVID-19 related deaths
4,851 (+35)
27 (no change)
per PT County Health Department
Total Tests
1,280,4405 (+5,539)
7,210 (+30) per KDHE
6,683 (+17) per PT County Health Dept
Visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas for additional data.
COVID-19 Vaccine sign-ups: https://pottcounty.govbuilt.com/vaccinesignup or if you’d like assistance, call 785-457-1432. If you would like to confirm your name is on the list, please call, or e-mail pio@pottcounty.org.
The Governor and KDHE have indicated the intent to move to Phase 3, includes those aged 16-64 with severe medical risks and “other” critical workers, in early April. More information will be shared once available.
Just a few reminders:
- 1. This Sunday, March 14, 2021, Daylight Savings Time begins. Please remember to spring forward an hour at 2:00 a.m. This is also an excellent opportunity to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
- 2. As we welcome Spring, remember the nicer days, warmer weather, and more sunshine can also bring high winds which may cause burn bans. Watch for information sent out through Everbridge (see information below to sign-up if you’d like area alerts); posted on social media, and shared on our website. This is also tornado season. Time to ensure your emergency preparedness plan is in place. Your household should know where to go and what to do before the sirens sound!
EVERBRIDGE – Emergency Notifications:
Pottawatomie County will use the Everbridge emergency notification system to alert residents about a variety of events, ranging from severe weather, fires, floods and other emergencies, to more routine announcements, such as road closures and water utility maintenance. Messages will be sent to residents on their preferred contact paths—cell phone, SMS, home phone, email, fax, pager and more—to ensure real-time access to potentially lifesaving information. Everbridge allows citizens to self-register and manage their own contact methods.
Residents are encouraged to register immediately to receive these alerts. Individuals without internet access or a computer may contact the Pottawatomie Emergency Management Department at 785-457-3358 to sign up for emergency alerts.
For more information on Everbridge, please visit https://www.pottcounty.org/431/Emergency-Alerts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.